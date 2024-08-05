iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,949.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 271,261 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,411,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,772. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

