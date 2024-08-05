iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 192,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 135,787 shares.The stock last traded at $64.84 and had previously closed at $66.73.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 507.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. OxenFree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,544,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,931,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.