iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

IWM traded down $7.66 on Friday, reaching $208.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,850,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,983,684. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day moving average is $203.66.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

