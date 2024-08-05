iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Decreased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $108.67. 1,393,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,043. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.