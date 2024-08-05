Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Down 11.3%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.52. 272,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 605,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 3,007.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,289,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 299,018 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 432.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 300,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 244,341 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 585,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 120,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 99,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

