Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $205.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $208.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.20.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 238,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $146.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,545,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

