Jeff Fagnan Purchases 9,485 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeff Fagnan acquired 9,485 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,688.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,485 shares in the company, valued at $250,688.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:KVYO opened at $23.91 on Monday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

KVYO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 19.7% during the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,461 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Klaviyo by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 357,355 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 1,447.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 677.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,762,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after buying an additional 2,406,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

