Jito One Day Volume Hits $63.83 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Jito token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003985 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jito has traded 32% lower against the dollar. Jito has a total market capitalization of $251.15 million and $63.83 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jito Token Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 124,303,853.3 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.40314014 USD and is down -7.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $46,485,267.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

