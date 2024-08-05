JMP Securities Boosts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $160.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.52. 938,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,675. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $152.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

