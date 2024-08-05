Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.69.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 2.5 %

JCI traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,964,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,118. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,048 shares of company stock worth $796,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.