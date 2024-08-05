JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPN. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($54.80) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,502.50 ($45.05).
Get Our Latest Research Report on Experian
Experian Trading Down 2.4 %
Experian Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,466.02%.
Insider Transactions at Experian
In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford acquired 19,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,717 ($47.81) per share, with a total value of £709,575.30 ($912,754.44). Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.