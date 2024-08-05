JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPN. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($54.80) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,502.50 ($45.05).

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,492 ($44.92) on Thursday. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,366 ($30.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,796 ($48.83). The company has a market cap of £31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,390.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,645.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,469.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,466.02%.

In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford acquired 19,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,717 ($47.81) per share, with a total value of £709,575.30 ($912,754.44). Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

