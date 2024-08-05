Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $23.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC began coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America raised Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kanzhun by 21.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

