Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,993,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,543 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $303,444,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS traded down $3.89 on Monday, hitting $122.81. 1,820,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,234. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.65.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

