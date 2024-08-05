Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

KRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

KRP stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. 602,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $180,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 24.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

