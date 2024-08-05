KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.23. 8,331,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,771. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79. The stock has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

