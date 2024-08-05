Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.05% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:KOP traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $34.40. 35,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. Koppers has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $729.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $107,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,845,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $319,850. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Koppers by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Koppers by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Koppers by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

