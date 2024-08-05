Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Down to $191.94

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $191.94, but opened at $165.00. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $178.32, with a volume of 353,126 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. The company’s revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

