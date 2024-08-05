Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.15.

LH traded down $7.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.60. 935,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $238.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.37.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 26.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 928,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,908,000 after acquiring an additional 196,119 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

