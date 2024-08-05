Latham Group (SWIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. Latham Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect Latham Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Latham Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $403.34 million, a P/E ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 1.76. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

