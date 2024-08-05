Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.60. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 140 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVRO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lavoro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LVRO

Lavoro Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $628.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.60 million. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.