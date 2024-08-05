Lawrence A. Cunningham Acquires 10 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 10 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,550.00 per share, with a total value of $15,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL traded down $48.66 on Monday, hitting $1,511.76. 48,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,382. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,583.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,530.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,145,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

