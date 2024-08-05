Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS.
Leggett & Platt Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 3,147,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,592. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.08. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $30.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Leggett & Platt news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 55,635 shares of company stock valued at $639,547. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.
