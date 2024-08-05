Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Down 9.9%

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 41,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 229,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIF. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
