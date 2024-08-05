Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Down 9.9%

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 41,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 229,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIF. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Life360 Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Life360

About Life360

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Life360 stock. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life360, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIF Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Life360 makes up 0.1% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

