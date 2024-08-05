Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lightspeed Commerce updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 9.5 %

LSPD stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,482. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.33. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

