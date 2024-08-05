Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Desjardins

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an underperform spec market wgt rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Lion Electric to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.82.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lion Electric

Lion Electric Trading Down 3.4 %

LEV stock opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$194.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.66. Lion Electric has a one year low of C$0.80 and a one year high of C$3.18.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.08. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.