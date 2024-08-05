Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Desjardins

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an underperform spec market wgt rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Lion Electric to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.82.
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.08. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
