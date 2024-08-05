LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.93. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIQT Free Report ) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 2.56% of LiqTech International worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

