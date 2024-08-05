Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $8.18 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,142,387 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,111,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00484652 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
