Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Wedbush

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LBPH has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LBPH

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LBPH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. 437,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 174,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.