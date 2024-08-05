Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 3.5%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $3.01. 11,332,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 31,957,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

