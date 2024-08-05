Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Reaches $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $346.73 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

