MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $110.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.34. 672,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,189. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $118.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $16,578,083.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,328,664 shares in the company, valued at $753,972,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,407,324.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,677.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $16,578,083.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,328,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,972,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 538,427 shares of company stock worth $55,391,868. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

