Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Sells 3,000 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,841.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $1,130.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,041,184 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for about 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

