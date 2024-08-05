Mark Collis Buys 4,605 Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Stock

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Collis bought 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £19,893.60 ($25,589.92).

Vesuvius Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 422 ($5.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. Vesuvius plc has a 52 week low of GBX 387.02 ($4.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 509 ($6.55). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 472.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 479.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 959.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Vesuvius Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,227.27%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.30) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

