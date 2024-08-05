Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.700–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.0 million-$145.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.8 million.
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.
