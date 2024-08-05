Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.700–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.0 million-$145.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.8 million.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $20.86. 449,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,741. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. Medifast has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

