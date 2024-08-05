Melody C. Barnes Sells 1,041 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $144.64. 1,420,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

