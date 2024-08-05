Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $80.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.90.
MRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRUS
Insider Transactions at Merus
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Merus by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Merus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Merus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Merus Stock Performance
Shares of Merus stock opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. Merus has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 476.41%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Merus
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.