Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $80.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.90.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $53,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Merus by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Merus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Merus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. Merus has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 476.41%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

