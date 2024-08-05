Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.52 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $17.52 million and $2.58 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

