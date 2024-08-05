MetLife, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.
MetLife has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. MetLife has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.
MetLife Trading Down 6.9 %
NYSE MET opened at $70.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.77.
MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
