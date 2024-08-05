Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Down 3.4%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $385.70 and last traded at $394.70. 13,539,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 20,873,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.33.

Microsoft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $439.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.99. The company has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 56,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 11,309 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

