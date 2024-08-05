Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAA traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.05. 341,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,673. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.59. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $152.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. JMP Securities raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

