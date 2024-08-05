MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.27

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 41485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFIC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 17.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,514,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after buying an additional 226,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 265,146 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 263,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

