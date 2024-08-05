Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Down 10.3%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 244,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 905,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
