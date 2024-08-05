Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Down 10.3%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 244,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 905,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,482,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after buying an additional 488,978 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 105,387 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 645.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 115,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 99,911 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

