Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 463,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $45,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,746,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,746,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,239 shares of company stock valued at $55,563,937. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. UBS Group raised their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.59.

Moderna Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of MRNA traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,332,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,157. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

