Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $376.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $374.25.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,528. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $350.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $282.96 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

