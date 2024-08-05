Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,709 shares of company stock worth $71,147,068 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.0 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $31.81 on Monday, hitting $763.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,916. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $810.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $729.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $882.30.

View Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.