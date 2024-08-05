Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.320-3.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.220-13.300 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $393.14.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $11.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $410.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,837. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $410.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.07.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.