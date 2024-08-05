Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.320-3.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.220-13.300 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $393.14.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock traded up $11.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.30. 1,293,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.07. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $410.67.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.