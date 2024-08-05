MXC (MXC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.14 Million

MXC (MXC) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, MXC has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $16.51 million and $3.14 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00630552 USD and is down -16.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,627,444.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

