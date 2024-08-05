National Bankshares Raises Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $137.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CIGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.83.

Shares of CIGI traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.35. 60,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,504. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.99. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $140.52.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 575.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Colliers International Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

