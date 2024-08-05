National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski Sells 4,417 Shares

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $24,911.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

National CineMedia Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.03. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $5,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,650 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 64.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 444,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $979,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCMI

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

